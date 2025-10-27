Modi government approves 7 electronics manufacturing projects worth ₹5,532cr
The Indian government has approved seven projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The decision was announced by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The approved projects will involve the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs), camera modules, copper laminates, and polypropylene films used in capacitors for consumer electronics.
Employment impact
Projects will create over 5,100 jobs
The approved projects under the ECMS will see a total investment of ₹5,532 crore. This is expected to create employment opportunities for around 5,195 people. The scheme has so far received investment proposals worth ₹1.15 lakh crore from various companies looking to set up manufacturing units in India.
Scheme objectives
Projects to meet domestic demand for critical components
The ECMS is a major step toward making India self-reliant in electronics manufacturing and reducing import dependence on critical components. Vaishnaw highlighted that the approved projects will help meet domestic demand for multi-layered PCBs by about 20% and camera modules by around 15%. Copper clad laminates will meet 100% of domestic requirements, further strengthening India's position in the global electronics market.