Elevate Campuses Ltd raises 2,100cr in IPO, lists September 30
Business
Elevate Campuses Ltd. is making its stock market debut on September 30, 2026, after raising ₹2,100 crore in its IPO.
The offer was open for three days and got solid interest from big investors, with their portion subscribed over twice.
Retail and non-institutional investors showed up too, but not quite as strongly.
Elevate Campuses to buy 16 K-12
Almost half of the IPO funds will be used to acquire 16 K-12 entities and campuses from the promoter group and its connected entities, and ₹750 crore is set aside for paying off debt. The rest will help fuel future growth plans.
For FY2026, Elevate Campuses saw a big jump in revenue (32.2% up) and profitability tripled to ₹207 crore, valuing the company at around ₹6,100 crore at the top share price range.