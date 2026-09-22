Elevate Campuses raises ₹945 cr, 60% of institutional portion subscribed

Elevate Campuses, backed by Hillhouse, just raised ₹945 crore from around 20 domestic and international investors like SBI Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Management.

That's already 60% of the institutional portion for its ₹2,100-crore IPO, which opens Wednesday and wraps up Friday.

Elevate is known for its student housing and K-12 education assets across India and the Middle East.