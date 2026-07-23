Elevate Campuses readies ₹2,550cr IPO to fund schools, repay debt
Elevate Campuses, the company behind Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ, is gearing up for a ₹2,550 crore IPO this August.
The money raised will help them grow their education infrastructure and pay off debt, basically fueling more schools and student spaces.
Elevate Campuses allocates ₹1,100cr and ₹750cr
About ₹1,100 crore, will be used to buy 14 new K-12 school assets and campuses from related companies, adding to their current mix of schools and student housing.
Another ₹750 crore is set aside for clearing debts, with the rest going toward strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Elevate Campuses reaches over 102,000 students
Right now, Elevate has the capacity to serve over 102,000 students across 21 cities in India and the UAE.
Their portfolio includes high-end international schools like Hartland International School in Dubai.
They're also building new student accommodations at IIT Madras, expected to be ready by mid-2028.