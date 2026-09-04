Eleven IPOs totalling over ₹7,000cr launch Sept 7 to 10
Get ready: 11 new IPOs worth over ₹7,000 crore are hitting the Indian stock market from September 7 to September 10.
Companies from construction, chemicals, engineering, tech, payments, and real estate are all lining up to raise funds.
If you've been curious about investing or just want to see what's trending in business this week, there's a lot happening.
IPO lineup Sept 7 to 10
The action starts September 7 with Pranav Constructions's IPO (₹351.03 crore), followed by three more: Glass Wall Systems (₹427.89 crore), Prasol Chemicals (₹500 crore), and Kanohar Electricals (₹1,055.74 crore) opening on September 8.
Things ramp up on September 9 with six more launches including Karamtara Engineering (₹875 crore) and Rentomojo (₹1,255.57 crore).
The week wraps up with Veegaland Developers's ₹210 crore IPO on September 10.
So if you're thinking of dabbling in the markets or just want to keep tabs on the buzz, it's a packed lineup!