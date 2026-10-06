ElevenLabs calls India 2nd-biggest market with $600 million annual run rate

A big part of ElevenLabs's recently raised close to $1 billion funding will go into building India-specific models and infrastructure: think tech that actually gets local languages (ElevenLabs's 11 v4 model supports 14 Indian languages).

Enterprise clients now make up 55% of its revenue, showing how reliable voice AI is becoming for big businesses.

CEO Mati Staniszewski sees India not just as a market but as "India can be a laboratory for voice AI," which could mean even cooler applications down the line.