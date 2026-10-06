ElevenLabs calls India 2nd-biggest market with $600 million annual run rate
ElevenLabs, a major player in AI voice tech, just called India its second-biggest market after the US
CEO Mati Staniszewski shared that its revenue has hit a $600 million annual run rate, and it's now building a local presence across go-to-market, engineering, research and forward-deployed engineering to keep pace with India's growing demand for voice AI.
Nearly $1B to fund India models
A big part of ElevenLabs's recently raised close to $1 billion funding will go into building India-specific models and infrastructure: think tech that actually gets local languages (ElevenLabs's 11 v4 model supports 14 Indian languages).
Enterprise clients now make up 55% of its revenue, showing how reliable voice AI is becoming for big businesses.
CEO Mati Staniszewski sees India not just as a market but as "India can be a laboratory for voice AI," which could mean even cooler applications down the line.