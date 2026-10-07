ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski opposes AI pause unless safety issues
ElevenLabs cofounder and CEO Mati Staniszewski says there's no need to hit pause on AI development unless real safety issues pop up during testing.
Speaking in Bengaluru, he highlighted the need for tech companies to work together and find the right balance between AI's benefits and risks.
His comments come as some industry leaders, like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, are calling for a slowdown.
ElevenLabs targets 22 official Indian languages
Staniszewski also shared that ElevenLabs is making India a priority, aiming to roll out its AI voice tech in all 22 official Indian languages (it has already covered 14).
Meanwhile, Amsterdam-listed technology investor Prosus is in talks to invest in startups like Kiwi and Oolka, showing just how much global attention India's tech ecosystem is getting right now.