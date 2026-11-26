ElevenLabs eyes $33B valuation in new funding round
What's the story
ElevenLabs, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) voice models and agents, is reportedly in early talks for a funding round. The company is targeting a whopping $33 billion valuation. According to Bloomberg, ElevenLabs plans to kick off these efforts in Q1 2027. However, some investors are pushing for an earlier start to the process.
Financial growth
Company's annual recurring revenue hits $700 million
The annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ElevenLabs, a measure of yearly sales based on a shorter period, is now at $700 million.
Back in September, the company had announced its ARR had reached $600 million.
The London-based start-up was last valued at $22 billion in September after an employee tender offer.
Valuation approach
ElevenLabs usually announces valuations at a multiple of 11
ElevenLabs usually announces its valuations at a multiple of 11, in line with its name.
This strategy would give the company an outsized valuation among its peers, despite the wide variation in how AI companies are valued and measure ARR.
For instance, London-based video AI start-up Synthesia was valued at $4 billion in January with an ARR of about $140 million.
Strategic vision
ElevenLabs was founded in 2022
ElevenLabs was founded in London by Polish entrepreneurs Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski in 2022.
The company creates voice and audio models for realistic-sounding synthetic voices that can be used in games, audiobooks, and interactive AI agents.
CEO Staniszewski has previously hinted at the company's potential IPO preparations in 2028.