ElevenLabs to expand voice AI to 22 Indian languages
Business
ElevenLabs, a leading voice AI company, just announced it's planning to expand its voice AI platform to include all 22 Indian languages.
The news dropped at the Bengaluru Summit on October 6, and it's a big step up from the current 14-language lineup.
Eleven Agents supports over 90 languages
India is a huge focus for ElevenLabs. It's already working with names like JioStar, Pocket FM, and Razorpay to build cool voice AI tools.
It's also working with government and nonprofit organizations to help people who've lost their voices due to illness or injury.
Plus, its Eleven Agents platform lets businesses use conversational AI in over 90 languages while keeping things secure and in control.