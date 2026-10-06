ElevenLabs to grow India forward-deployed engineering team tenfold by 2026

Voice AI company ElevenLabs is ramping up its India presence, planning to boost its forward-deployed engineering (FDE) team 10-fold and open a new office by the end of 2026.

India is now their second-biggest market after the US with more than 250 businesses and enterprises across India.

Over the past year, Indian businesses recorded 100 million conversations on ElevenAgents in Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.