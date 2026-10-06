ElevenLabs to grow India forward-deployed engineering team tenfold by 2026
Voice AI company ElevenLabs is ramping up its India presence, planning to boost its forward-deployed engineering (FDE) team 10-fold and open a new office by the end of 2026.
India is now their second-biggest market after the US with more than 250 businesses and enterprises across India.
Over the past year, Indian businesses recorded 100 million conversations on ElevenAgents in Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.
Indian developers building on ElevenLabs API
Developer interest has surged too: over 25,000 Indian developers and businesses are actively building with its API each month (that's up roughly 2.5x over the past year).
The company has tripled our book of business since the start of this year and is aiming for $100 million in revenue.
They're also teaming up with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to advance its adoption of voice AI.