ElevenLabs to invest part of nearly $1 billion in India
Voice AI company ElevenLabs is putting serious money into India, aiming to boost voice tech for local languages.
CEO Mati Staniszewski shared that part of their nearly $1 billion in funding will go toward model development and teams focused on Indian language support.
ElevenLabs supports 14 Indian languages
India's huge mix of languages makes it the perfect place to test and grow AI.
ElevenLabs already supports 14 Indian languages, helping local businesses with customer support and sales.
Staniszewski believes this tech could shift routine jobs from level-one customer support toward level-two and level-three roles involving more complex interactions and emotional understanding.
He also emphasized keeping things safe and transparent, supporting industry checks and safeguards as AI keeps evolving.