Eli Lilly India launches Tanstrive, regulator-approved RET-targeted cancer drug
Business
Eli Lilly India just rolled out Tanstrive, a new cancer drug designed to target tough-to-treat tumors with RET gene changes.
Approved by India's drug regulator, Tanstrive aims to give patients more precise treatment options for advanced or metastatic cancers.
Twice-daily tablet in 4 strengths ₹2.15L
Tanstrive is a tablet you take twice a day, available in four strengths.
A 14-day box costs ₹2.15 lakh.
Winselow Tucker: India targeted-therapy access expands
Winselow Tucker of Eli Lilly said this launch expands access to targeted cancer therapies in India, marking another step toward innovative treatments for patients who need them most.