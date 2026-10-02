Eli Lilly targets India top 5 market after Mounjaro launch
Business
Eli Lilly, the US pharma giant, wants India to be one of its top five markets worldwide.
CEO David Ricks says it's all about India's population and the incidence of diabetes and obesity.
Their big move? Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in India in March 2025.
Eli Lilly invests $1B in India
The company is putting $1 billion into Indian operations, focusing on teaming up with local labs for manufacturing and boosting their tech hub in Hyderabad (which already has more than 600 engineers working on AI projects).
Plus, Eli Lilly plans to roll out its medicine Foundeo by 2027, working with tech giants like NVIDIA and Google.