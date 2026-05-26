Eli Lilly to buy 3 vaccine companies for $3.8 billion

Shingles surgical infection and EBV vaccines

Curevo Inc. is working on a new shingles vaccine that's showing strong results with fewer side effects.

LimmaTech Biologics focuses on vaccines against bacteria that cause infections after surgery.

Vaccine Company Inc. uses cool nanoparticle technology to target the Epstein-Barr virus, which is linked to some cancers and multiple sclerosis.

These deals still need regulatory approval but could make Eli Lilly a bigger player in fighting infectious diseases.