Eli Lilly to launch monthly Alzheimer's treatment Lormalzi in India
Business
Eli Lilly is bringing its new Alzheimer's disease treatment, Lormalzi, to India this month.
Approved for people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, it's a once-a-month injection that targets amyloid plaques, which are formed by amyloid protein buildup and are associated with memory and thinking issues.
Lormalzi ₹91,688 monthly for 18-month course
Lormalzi costs ₹91,688 per month and is meant for an 18-month course. To broaden access for eligible patients, Eli Lilly will roll out an alternative access program.
With dementia cases in India set to double by 2036 (currently at 8.8 million), Eli Lilly's Winselow Tucker says this launch is about tackling a growing health challenge with innovative solutions for Indian patients.