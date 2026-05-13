Eli Lilly to launch monthly Alzheimer's treatment Lormalzi in India

Lormalzi ₹91,688 monthly for 18-month course

Lormalzi costs ₹91,688 per month and is meant for an 18-month course. To broaden access for eligible patients, Eli Lilly will roll out an alternative access program.

With dementia cases in India set to double by 2036 (currently at 8.8 million), Eli Lilly's Winselow Tucker says this launch is about tackling a growing health challenge with innovative solutions for Indian patients.