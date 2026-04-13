Eli Lilly to seek India approval for orforglipron obesity pill
Business
Eli Lilly plans to file for marketing orforglipron, its once-daily pill for obesity, in India as part of its global rollout across around 40 countries.
The company's India head, Winselow Tucker, says the launch is waiting on regulatory approval.
Orforglipron oral pill could widen access
Unlike older treatments that require injections, orforglipron is just a daily pill, making it much easier for people to stick with.
With affordable generics already expanding access in India, this drug could help even more people outside big cities get treatment.
Plus, since it is part of the ATTAIN-1 clinical trial, approval might come faster and open up new options for those struggling with obesity.