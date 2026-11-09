Eli Lilly's Foundayo cuts sleep apnea episodes, plans US filing
Business
Eli Lilly's new obesity drug, Foundayo, just scored some big points in a late-stage trial for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that messes with millions of people's sleep.
The study found that Foundayo cut down OSA episodes by 43.8% for those not using breathing machines, and by around 27.5% for those who do.
With these results, Eli Lilly plans to file by the end of the year for US approval.
Participants lost 11% body weight
Foundayo also helped participants lose an average of 11% of their body weight and lowered low-oxygen events during sleep.
While a few people dropped out due to mild stomach issues, the overall findings suggest this could be a game-changer for treating OSA as Eli Lilly gets ready to submit it to the US Food and Drug Administration.