Eli Lilly's Foundayo cuts sleep apnea episodes, plans US filing

Eli Lilly's new obesity drug, Foundayo, just scored some big points in a late-stage trial for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that messes with millions of people's sleep.

The study found that Foundayo cut down OSA episodes by 43.8% for those not using breathing machines, and by around 27.5% for those who do.

With these results, Eli Lilly plans to file by the end of the year for US approval.