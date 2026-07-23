Eli Lilly's retatrutide passes heart safety trial, no added risk
Eli Lilly's experimental weight-loss drug, retatrutide, just passed a major heart safety trial in people with obesity and heart disease: no extra risk of heart problems was found.
This helps ease earlier worries about possible heart rhythm issues.
The drug also showed solid results for diabetes patients, keeping it on track for approval.
Lilly plans early 2027 FDA filing
Lilly now plans to file for FDA approval in early 2027 (a bit later than expected) since it's going for a tougher application that could give it longer market protection if approved.
Retatrutide stands out as the first "triple agonist" in obesity treatment, combining three gut hormones (GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon). Analysts think it could bring in almost $16 billion a year by 2036 and might even top rival drugs from Novo Nordisk.
Another trial is underway to see if it can lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes too.