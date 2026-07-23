Eli Lilly's retatrutide passes heart safety trial, no added risk

Lilly now plans to file for FDA approval in early 2027 (a bit later than expected) since it's going for a tougher application that could give it longer market protection if approved.

Retatrutide stands out as the first "triple agonist" in obesity treatment, combining three gut hormones (GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon). Analysts think it could bring in almost $16 billion a year by 2036 and might even top rival drugs from Novo Nordisk.

Another trial is underway to see if it can lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes too.