Elite AI deployment engineers earn $586K-$1.45 million and leaders $2.25 million
AI deployment engineers are pulling in massive paychecks, with total compensation from $586,000 to $1.45 million a year for "elite" AI deployment engineers, while senior leaders in the field can earn up to $2.25 million.
This jump approaches the median compensation of executive officers of public companies and shows just how valuable these roles have become as companies rush to get the most out of their AI investments.
About 2,000 US AI deployment leaders
There are only about 2,000 experienced senior AI deployment leaders in the US but demand for roles like senior principal AI engineer is exploding.
Tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI have poured over $7.5 billion into this space recently.
As Jeff Christian from Christian & Timbers put it, companies want their AI teams, "Enterprise CEOs are under pressure to deliver returns for their AI investments. The most important decision is how to build the team that delivers on that goal," and they're willing to pay big for it.