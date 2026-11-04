Elite AI deployment engineers earn $586K-$1.45 million and leaders $2.25 million

There are only about 2,000 experienced senior AI deployment leaders in the US but demand for roles like senior principal AI engineer is exploding.

Tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI have poured over $7.5 billion into this space recently.

As Jeff Christian from Christian & Timbers put it, companies want their AI teams, "Enterprise CEOs are under pressure to deliver returns for their AI investments. The most important decision is how to build the team that delivers on that goal," and they're willing to pay big for it.