Elitecon Agro buys majority stakes in 2 agro firms for ₹181cr

Major investments in Landsmill and Sunbridge

On October 1, 2025, Elitecon picked up 55% of Landsmill Agro, which runs a major facility in Mathura and works with over 500 distributors.

Last year, Landsmill made ₹13,948 crore in revenue and expects sales to jump another 29% this year.

On the same day, Elitecon also grabbed a 51.65% stake in Sunbridge Agro—an edible oil refinery that earned ₹14,430 crore last year and is eyeing nearly 75% growth for FY26.