Elitecon Agro buys majority stakes in 2 agro firms for ₹181cr
Elitecon International is making big moves in the FMCG world by buying majority stakes in two agro companies—Landsmill Agro and Sunbridge Agro—for a total of approximately ₹181 crore.
To cover the cost, they're raising ₹300 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement.
It's all part of their plan to grow faster and branch out into new markets.
Major investments in Landsmill and Sunbridge
On October 1, 2025, Elitecon picked up 55% of Landsmill Agro, which runs a major facility in Mathura and works with over 500 distributors.
Last year, Landsmill made ₹13,948 crore in revenue and expects sales to jump another 29% this year.
On the same day, Elitecon also grabbed a 51.65% stake in Sunbridge Agro—an edible oil refinery that earned ₹14,430 crore last year and is eyeing nearly 75% growth for FY26.
Elitecon's financial journey and stock performance
Elitecon has been on a roll financially: net sales hit ₹548.76 crore with profits of ₹69.65 crore for FY25 alone.
Their Q1 FY26 numbers are already close to last year's totals!
Investors have noticed too—the company's stock has soared an incredible 13,635% over five years as Elitecon keeps expanding its reach with bold moves like these acquisitions.