Elizabeth Warren and lawmakers press Barclays on Staley's Epstein ties
Business
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren and two House members are pressing Barclays for answers about how it handled former CEO Jes Staley's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a July 23, 2026, letter, they criticized the bank for missing Staley's long-term connection with Epstein during its investigation and want a full explanation within two weeks.
Barclays admits Jes Staley misled bank
The lawmakers also pointed out that Barclays's board accepted Staley's claims about his last contact with Epstein without checking them, raising questions about leadership accountability.
They warned this could put the bank's US licenses at risk.
Barclays has since admitted new evidence shows Staley misled them; he resigned in 2021, lost his attempt to overturn the ban, and lost out on £18 million in pay and bonuses.