Ellison family invests $17B in $110B Warner Paramount merger

The Ellisons were not alone: three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds were slated to contribute $24 billion, plus RedBird Capital Partners ($4 billion) and Shinsegae Group ($1 billion) joined the party.

This merger now brings together iconic studios, TV channels, and two major streaming platforms under one roof.

Fun fact: before this, the Ellisons and RedBird had already put in $8 billion to buy control of Paramount, and Larry Ellison even put up Oracle shares as collateral for loans.

Despite all this action, Skydance's stock still dipped 9% since the merger closed on October 6, 2026.