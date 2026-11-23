EloElo Group launches Dolphin AI Film Studio for full production
EloElo Group just dropped the Dolphin AI Film Studio, a digital platform that uses AI to handle everything from scriptwriting to final video, all in one place.
The goal? Make content creation faster, cheaper, and more creative by streamlining the whole process with smart tech.
Dolphin AI Studio starts micro dramas
Right now, Dolphin AI Film Studio is starting out with micro-dramas but plans to branch into short films and web series soon.
The platform also makes production costs super transparent, which helps creators manage budgets and make smarter choices.
Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey calls this a big step for India's media scene, hoping it'll help turn India into a global entertainment leader.