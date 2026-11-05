EloElo lets AI handle 75 to 80% of microdrama creation
Business
EloElo Group is now letting artificial intelligence (AI) handle most of its microdrama creation, about 75% to 80%, according to Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey.
From writing scripts to editing, AI tools are helping the team make content faster and even tailor shows to what viewers like.
EloElo secures $80 million funding
The company's using machine learning to spot trends and figure out what stories people want.
As Pandey puts it, the company's AI-driven approach is not just about efficiency but also about understanding viewers better.
After a fresh $80 million funding boost, EloElo plans to push its tech further and drop even more creative, short-form content.