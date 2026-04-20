Elon Musk and Sam Altman face court over OpenAI mission
Elon Musk and Sam Altman are gearing up for a major court battle on April 27, 2026.
Musk claims OpenAI, which he helped found in 2015 to ensure AI benefits all humanity, has drifted from its nonprofit mission and is now chasing profits, especially after a $13 billion deal with Microsoft.
Altman, who leads OpenAI, stands by the decision to shift toward a capped-profit model, saying it was needed to fund big breakthroughs.
OpenAI moved to capped-profit structure
OpenAI moved to a capped-profit structure to attract external investment while still claiming to serve its original mission.
ChatGPT launched in 2022.
He also hints that Musk's lawsuit might be about business rivalry since Musk launched his own AI company, xAI.
With both sides digging in their heels, this case is set to shape how future AI companies balance making money with serving the public good.