Elon Musk and Sam Altman face court over OpenAI mission Business Apr 20, 2026

Elon Musk and Sam Altman are gearing up for a major court battle on April 27, 2026.

Musk claims OpenAI, which he helped found in 2015 to ensure AI benefits all humanity, has drifted from its nonprofit mission and is now chasing profits, especially after a $13 billion deal with Microsoft.

Altman, who leads OpenAI, stands by the decision to shift toward a capped-profit model, saying it was needed to fund big breakthroughs.