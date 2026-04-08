Elon Musk asks $134 billion be sent to OpenAI nonprofit

Musk seeks removal of Altman, Brockman

Musk also wants OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman removed, insisting they return all equity and other personal financial benefits they obtained as a result of OpenAI's for-profit operations to the nonprofit.

While Musk argues that OpenAI used its nonprofit status for personal gain before going for-profit, a New Yorker investigation published Monday says he was involved in early talks about making money too.

The case heads to trial this month, with both sides facing off as Musk's own AI startup xAI enters the mix.