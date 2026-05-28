Elon Musk backs xAI amid $6.4B combined loss, 50+ departures Business May 28, 2026

Elon Musk is standing by his AI company, xAI, after xAI and X posted a massive $6.4 billion operating loss on just $3.2 billion in revenue since merging with X last year.

The company has been hit hard, too: more than 50 researchers and engineers have left since xAI was absorbed by SpaceX in February, and teams working on Grok (their chatbot for X) are feeling the impact.