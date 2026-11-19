Elon Musk calls Jensen Huang 'Michael Jordan' and criticizes NVIDIA
At a recent DealBook Summit, Elon Musk was asked if he'd hire former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
Musk didn't hold back. He called Huang an incredible talent and even compared him to Michael Jordan.
Still, he criticized NVIDIA for forcing him out of NVIDIA, making it clear he thinks they made a big mistake.
NVIDIA seeks CEO, tightens security
Despite Musk's praise, NVIDIA's board isn't budging: it's searching for a new CEO and tightening security after concerns about Huang's alleged ties to a Chinese spy.
With the US Congress watching closely and Huang set to testify before House committees soon, things are only getting more complicated for both him and the company.