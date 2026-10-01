Elon Musk commits about $366 million to 2026 midterms favoring Republicans
Business
Elon Musk is making headlines for investing about $366 million in the 2026 US midterm elections, with most of that cash aimed at boosting Republican influence in Washington, D.C.
A big slice of the money is going to Texas, home base for many of Musk's companies, like SpaceX and Tesla, and to Republican groups and his own America PAC.
Musk firms' government contracts draw criticism
Musk's companies rely heavily on government contracts (SpaceX alone landed $6.78 billion this year), so these political moves could help shape regulations that affect his bottom line.
Critics say he's using his wealth to tilt the playing field for his businesses, while Musk's strategy shows how closely he links business growth with political power.