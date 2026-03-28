Elon Musk contacted Mark Zuckerberg to buy OpenAI intellectual property

OpenAI transitioned to for-profit status

Although Zuckerberg was mentioned as a possible partner in funding talks, neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed the Letter of Intent.

Musk still tried to stop OpenAI from shifting toward a commercial model with his big offer, but Altman shot it down publicly on X.

By October 2025, OpenAI had fully transitioned into a for-profit company, while keeping some nonprofit elements; that transition has been a point of contention in disputes involving Musk and Altman.