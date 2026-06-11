Elon Musk could become trillionaire after $1.77T SpaceX IPO
Business
Elon Musk might soon hit trillionaire status, thanks to SpaceX's massive IPO soon.
With the company expected to debut at about $1.77 trillion and Musk holding 41% of it, his net worth could leap from $788.8 billion to over $1 trillion, making history in the process.
Musk's SpaceX stake could reach $726B
Most of Musk's fortune is tied up in Tesla and SpaceX. He owns about 12% of Tesla, plus other options, and his SpaceX stake alone could be worth around $726 billion if the IPO goes as planned.
Combine that with his Tesla holdings, and he could become the first modern trillionaire, leaving even Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault far behind.