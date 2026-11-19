Elon Musk criticizes Jensen Huang exit at DealBook Summit
Elon Musk isn't happy about former NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang leaving.
At the DealBook Summit, he said it "Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me," even comparing it to dropping Michael Jordan midseason.
Musk highlighted how Huang understands technology incredibly well and has built key supplier relationships.
NVIDIA board rejects Jensen Huang reinstatement
NVIDIA's board ruled out reinstating Huang as the company's CEO over national security concerns tied to his affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive and alleged Chinese spy.
Despite Musk's strong support, both the board and some US lawmakers are pushing back against bringing him back and have started searching for a new CEO.