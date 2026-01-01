Elon Musk donates $100 million in Tesla shares to charity

A pattern of big giving (and smart taxes)

This is classic Musk—he's made huge stock donations before, like $112 million in 2024 and nearly $2 billion in 2022.

Back in 2021, he donated around $5.7 billion to the Musk Foundation, which supports things like safe AI.

Donating stock is also a tax-savvy move since it avoids capital gains taxes that come with selling first.