Elon Musk donates $100 million in Tesla shares to charity
Business
Elon Musk just gave away over 2 lakh Tesla shares—worth about $100 million—to charity as part of his year-end tax planning.
Instead of cashing out, the charities are holding onto the shares for now.
A pattern of big giving (and smart taxes)
This is classic Musk—he's made huge stock donations before, like $112 million in 2024 and nearly $2 billion in 2022.
Back in 2021, he donated around $5.7 billion to the Musk Foundation, which supports things like safe AI.
Donating stock is also a tax-savvy move since it avoids capital gains taxes that come with selling first.