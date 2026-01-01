Vodafone Idea gets 5-year break on massive dues

What's next? Dues under review, stock takes a hit

A DoT committee will double-check the frozen dues, and the final amount could change depending on the outcome.

Some older dues (₹700-800 crore) still need to be paid by FY32-FY41 as per the Supreme Court.

Investors weren't thrilled—shares dropped over 11% after the news, even though this relief helps with upcoming payments and keeps hopes alive for future investments.