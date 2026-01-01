Next Article
Vodafone Idea gets 5-year break on massive dues
Business
Vodafone Idea just got a five-year pause from the government on paying its huge ₹87,695 crore AGR dues—no interest added, and payments now pushed to FY32-FY41.
The company says it's still waiting for an official notice, but this move could buy them some breathing room.
What's next? Dues under review, stock takes a hit
A DoT committee will double-check the frozen dues, and the final amount could change depending on the outcome.
Some older dues (₹700-800 crore) still need to be paid by FY32-FY41 as per the Supreme Court.
Investors weren't thrilled—shares dropped over 11% after the news, even though this relief helps with upcoming payments and keeps hopes alive for future investments.