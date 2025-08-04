Elon Musk fears being ousted from Tesla by activist investors
Elon Musk is openly concerned that activist investors could push him out of Tesla, even as he leads the company into an era of AI and robotics.
He summed it up by saying he doesn't want to "build millions of robots and then potentially be ousted by activists."
Ongoing legal disputes and investor pressure are making things tense at the top.
Musk's worries about losing his grip on Tesla
Musk's main fear is about keeping Tesla's AI and robotics safe if he loses his leadership role.
Ongoing legal battles over his $55 billion compensation package—and the fact that he owns 21.2% of Tesla (plus some options)—make him feel his grip on the company isn't strong enough.
Musk's clashes with regulators and their impact on investor sentiment
Musk has clashed with regulators like the SEC, and his outspoken style on social media has sometimes turned off investors.
These controversies keep fueling debates about how much power one person should have in a company like Tesla.