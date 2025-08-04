Elon Musk fears being ousted from Tesla by activist investors Business Aug 04, 2025

Elon Musk is openly concerned that activist investors could push him out of Tesla, even as he leads the company into an era of AI and robotics.

He summed it up by saying he doesn't want to "build millions of robots and then potentially be ousted by activists."

Ongoing legal disputes and investor pressure are making things tense at the top.