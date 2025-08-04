Next Article
Sarda Energy shares soar 20% on record quarterly results
Sarda Energy & Minerals just had a huge day on the stock market, with shares soaring 20% after posting impressive quarterly numbers.
The company's big move into the energy sector is paying off—now, two-thirds of its profits come from energy, marking a major shift in its business.
Takeover boosts Sarda's performance
A key reason for this surge? Sarda's recent takeover of SKS Power Generation.
Since merging last year, Sarda's revenue shot up 76% to ₹1,633 crore and EBITDA grew by 137%.
The latest results include SKS's numbers for the first time, helping Sarda become Monday's top gainer on the BSE Smallcap index.