Elon Musk floats Amazon competitor after Grok bots blocked ordering
Business
Elon Musk is floating the idea of launching a competitor to Amazon after an X user complained that Amazon blocked Grok bots from ordering.
Musk replied, "Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon," sparking buzz and plenty of excitement among X users.
'xshop' suggested, Jeff Bezos rivalry continues
Musk's tweet quickly got people talking, with some suggesting names like "xshop" and saying they'd be ready to join.
This move also adds another chapter to his long-running rivalry with Jeff Bezos, which started back in 2004 and often pops up in both tech and space circles.
With so much interest from users, Musk's idea could shake up the e-commerce world if he decides to go for it.