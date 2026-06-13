Elon Musk holds 46.4% of SpaceX, 6.07 billion shares Business Jun 13, 2026

Elon Musk holds nearly half of SpaceX, about 46.4%, or 6.07 billion shares, which keeps him firmly in control of the company.

The next biggest investor, Valor Management, owns just 3.8%. Other names like Luke Nosek, Baron Capital, and Fidelity have much smaller pieces of the pie.