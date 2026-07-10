Elon Musk: June 2026 SpaceX stock awards made thousands millionaires
When SpaceX's employee stock awards paid off in June 2026, it didn't just make headlines: it made a lot of its own people rich.
Elon Musk shared on Sean Hannity's radio show that thousands of SpaceX employees, including production-line workers and even a former welder, became millionaires thanks to the company's habit of giving out stock to reward loyalty and hard work.
Analysts predicted about 4,400 SpaceX millionaires
Analysts had predicted that around 4,400 employees would hit millionaire status as a result, with more than 400 holding shares worth over $100 million.
Ex-employees say getting stock was pretty common at SpaceX, from hiring to promotions, giving folks real skin in the game.
In a separate move, SpaceX boss Gwynne Shotwell and her husband donated around $300 million in company shares.