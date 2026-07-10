Elon Musk: June 2026 SpaceX stock awards made thousands millionaires Business Jul 10, 2026

When SpaceX's employee stock awards paid off in June 2026, it didn't just make headlines: it made a lot of its own people rich.

Elon Musk shared on Sean Hannity's radio show that thousands of SpaceX employees, including production-line workers and even a former welder, became millionaires thanks to the company's habit of giving out stock to reward loyalty and hard work.