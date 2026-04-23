Elon Musk keeps $56bn after Tesla cancels $29bn interim pay

Elon Musk pay conditional 20Mcars 1Mrobotaxis

Musk's future mega-compensation is still on the table, but only if Tesla hits some huge goals, like making 20 million cars and launching 1 million robotaxis within the 10-year term of the 2018 award (i.e., by 2028).

Also, to keep markets steady, he can't cash out those stocks unless he stays as Tesla's boss until at least 2028.