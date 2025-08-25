Elon Musk launches AI software company MacroHard to challenge Microsoft
Elon Musk just introduced MacroHard, his new AI software company, which is widely interpreted as a challenge to Microsoft and other tech giants.
He calls it a "purely AI software company" and is inviting engineers to join through his xAI platform.
MacroHard will use a team of specialized AI agents—powered by Musk's chatbot Grok—to handle everything from coding to workflow and management.
Musk's MacroHard could reshape tech landscape
This move ramps up the competition in AI, with Musk's actions widely interpreted as a challenge to Microsoft's lead.
It highlights how fast tech is shifting toward autonomous, AI-driven companies—and 2025 could potentially see even bigger battles as everyone races to innovate.
If you're into where the future of work and technology is heading, this one's worth keeping an eye on.