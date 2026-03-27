Elon Musk lays off 20 employees at X
Business
X, the platform, has let go of more than 20 employees in non-technical roles like marketing and operations.
These layoffs happened quietly over the past few weeks and are part of Elon Musk's push to focus more on product development, artificial intelligence, and tech infrastructure.
Engineering teams weren't affected.
X is becoming more AI-driven
This move highlights X's shift toward becoming an AI-driven platform and streamlining how things run behind the scenes.
The company is aiming for a tighter, more tech-focused team, possibly setting up collaborations with Musk's other ventures like xAI or SpaceX.
It also hints at big changes ahead for X, including new features and maybe even payment systems down the line.