Elon Musk loses California lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft, Sam Altman
Elon Musk just lost his big lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. He accused them of creating a for-profit affiliate of OpenAI/frontier AI lab, calling it "stealing a charity," but the California jury ruled unanimously against him.
The main reason? They said Musk filed his claims too late, since the events happened before key deadlines: August 5, 2021; November 14, 2021; and August 5, 2022.
Jury cites statute of limitations
The jury based their decision on something called the statute of limitations, basically saying Musk missed his window to sue.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers backed this up, and OpenAI's lawyer called the case "This lawsuit is a hypocritical attempt to sabotage a competitor."
Microsoft is happy with the outcome and sticking with OpenAI.
Even though Musk's team says they'll appeal, the estimate of OpenAI and Microsoft's wrongful gains at Musk's expense, ranging from $78.8 billion to $135 billion, is off the table, for now, at least.