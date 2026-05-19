Elon Musk loses California lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft, Sam Altman

Jury cites statute of limitations

The jury based their decision on something called the statute of limitations, basically saying Musk missed his window to sue.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers backed this up, and OpenAI's lawyer called the case "This lawsuit is a hypocritical attempt to sabotage a competitor."

Microsoft is happy with the outcome and sticking with OpenAI.

Even though Musk's team says they'll appeal, the estimate of OpenAI and Microsoft's wrongful gains at Musk's expense, ranging from $78.8 billion to $135 billion, is off the table, for now, at least.