Elon Musk mulls Tesla and SpaceX merger before Nasdaq IPO

Tesla plans $25B SpaceX investment

Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with Musk's AI startup xAI, which pushed its value to $1.25 trillion and brought the companies even closer.

Tesla now has a holding in SpaceX after the deal and plans to triple its investment this year to $25 billion.

The upcoming IPO, ticker SPCX, is expected to be one of the biggest ever, even though SpaceX reported losses last year.