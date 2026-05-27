Elon Musk mulls Tesla and SpaceX merger before Nasdaq IPO
Business
Elon Musk is reportedly thinking about merging Tesla and SpaceX, just as SpaceX gets ready for a massive IPO on Nasdaq in about two weeks.
Both companies already team up on tech challenges like power and computing, so a merger could make their partnership official and even bigger.
Tesla plans $25B SpaceX investment
Earlier this year, SpaceX merged with Musk's AI startup xAI, which pushed its value to $1.25 trillion and brought the companies even closer.
Tesla now has a holding in SpaceX after the deal and plans to triple its investment this year to $25 billion.
The upcoming IPO, ticker SPCX, is expected to be one of the biggest ever, even though SpaceX reported losses last year.