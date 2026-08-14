Elon Musk owns 48.4% of SpaceX valued over $900 billion
Turns out Elon Musk owns almost half of SpaceX, 48.4% to be exact, worth more than $900 billion.
Even though he holds less than 50%, he controls more than 82% of the company's voting power.
This news dropped after a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, valuing his holding at more than $900 billion at current market prices as of June 30, after a record-setting IPO that raised $85.7 billion.
Musk's SpaceX shares split across classes
Musk's shares are split across different classes, trusts, and some stock options, so it's a pretty complex setup.
SpaceX shares fell by nearly one-third through the end of July, then bounced back with a 30% jump in August following its quarterly results and the expiry of the first of several lockup restrictions.
SpaceX earnings show revenue jumped 90%
SpaceX just released its first public earnings report, showing revenue up by more than 90% and major increases in investments.
That performance likely fueled the recent surge in share prices and makes Musk's stake even more impressive.