Elon Musk owns 48.4% of SpaceX valued over $900 billion

Turns out Elon Musk owns almost half of SpaceX, 48.4% to be exact, worth more than $900 billion.

Even though he holds less than 50%, he controls more than 82% of the company's voting power.

This news dropped after a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, valuing his holding at more than $900 billion at current market prices as of June 30, after a record-setting IPO that raised $85.7 billion.