Elon Musk predicts SpaceX could earn $1T annually by 2030

SpaceX IPO raises $75B valuation $2.1T

This comes right after reports of SpaceX's massive IPO, which raised $75 billion and pushed its valuation to $2.1 trillion, making it one of the biggest US companies ever, turning Musk into the world's first "trillionaire."

But it's not all smooth sailing: SpaceX lost almost $5 billion last year and another $8.7 billion through March 2026, with a hefty debt of $29 billion.

The big hope? Tapping into a huge AI-driven market worth up to $28.5 trillion, if they can make it work beyond just Starlink satellites and rocket launches.