Elon Musk pushes for Sam Altman's removal over OpenAI ties
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is under fire for having over $2 billion invested in companies connected to his AI firm.
Elon Musk is pushing for his removal, accusing him of "breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment" in a massive court case.
The whole situation is stirring up questions about whether Altman's business ties could impact how OpenAI operates.
Altman stakes include Helion and Stripe
Altman holds stakes in nine companies, including Helion Energy ($1.7 billion), Stripe ($633 million), and Retro Biosciences ($258 million).
He says he stepped back from decisions involving these firms, like Helion's energy deal with OpenAI and Reddit's content partnership.
Still, Congress is investigating him further.
Meanwhile, 10 Republican attorneys general want the SEC to scrutinize OpenAI documents ahead of a possible IPO, arguing that Altman's investments might threaten fair AI development.