Elon Musk pushes for Sam Altman's removal over OpenAI ties Business May 14, 2026

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is under fire for having over $2 billion invested in companies connected to his AI firm.

Elon Musk is pushing for his removal, accusing him of "breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment" in a massive court case.

The whole situation is stirring up questions about whether Altman's business ties could impact how OpenAI operates.