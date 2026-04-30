Elon Musk returns to court over Microsoft $10B OpenAI investment
Business
Elon Musk just returned to court in an OpenAI-related legal battle, questioning why it poured $10 billion into OpenAI.
He thinks the move is all about profit and worries Microsoft could end up steering how advanced AI (AGI) develops.
Musk also isn't happy about OpenAI switching from a nonprofit to a structure that includes commercial elements, calling it a "bait and switch" that he says diverges from its original goals.
OpenAI ends Microsoft exclusivity, revises partnership
With the lawsuit heating up, OpenAI and Microsoft have tweaked their partnership.
Microsoft no longer gets exclusive access to OpenAI's tech. Now, OpenAI can offer its products on other cloud platforms too.
They're also rolling out new ways to share revenue and licenses, signaling a big shift in how they work together.