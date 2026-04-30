Elon Musk returns to court over Microsoft $10B OpenAI investment Business Apr 30, 2026

Elon Musk just returned to court in an OpenAI-related legal battle, questioning why it poured $10 billion into OpenAI.

He thinks the move is all about profit and worries Microsoft could end up steering how advanced AI (AGI) develops.

Musk also isn't happy about OpenAI switching from a nonprofit to a structure that includes commercial elements, calling it a "bait and switch" that he says diverges from its original goals.