SpaceXSI will buy your home in US under this condition
What's the story
Residents of a Mississippi neighborhood are being offered deals by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm, SpaceXSI. The company is buying houses in Southaven, Mississippi, where many people are unhappy with a nearby power plant that supports Musk's AI ambitions. The real estate agents have been going door-to-door on behalf of SpaceXSI, offering to buy homes if owners agree not to sue over the power plant's noise.
Acquisition plan
Plans to acquire 418 homes
The acquisition strategy could potentially take over most of the Colonial Hills neighborhood in Southaven.
A realtor told one resident that they plan to buy 418 homes, with 18 homeowners already agreeing to sell.
The purchased homes would be used as residences for SpaceXSI employees as the company continues its rapid expansion in the area.
Noise complaints
The noise from the power plant has upset locals
The rapid expansion of SpaceXSI and the constant noise from gas turbines installed without permits have upset some locals.
Elizabeth Rose, a piano teacher, described the sound as "like an airplane engine but it's continuous, it's incredibly loud."
She said she has been woken up by it at odd hours and sometimes has to leave her home because of it.
Denial of claims
SpaceXSI has denied all claims in the lawsuit
Three locals have filed a lawsuit against SpaceXSI for "near-constant noise, vibrations and other nuisance-level harms" from the nearby power plant.
SpaceXSI has denied all claims in the noise lawsuit and said it intends to be a good neighbor.
The company has varied its power output and built sound-dampening walls in response to the complaints.