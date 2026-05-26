Elon Musk, Sam Altman prepare IPOs after jury clears OpenAI
Big moves are happening in tech: Elon Musk and Sam Altman are preparing their companies for massive IPOs.
After a federal jury verdict finding Musk's lawsuit against Altman and OpenAI not liable (which accused them of breaking their founding agreement), OpenAI is clear to go public later this year, with a possible $1 trillion valuation.
SpaceX plans $1.75T Nasdaq IPO
SpaceX just announced plans for a $1.75 trillion IPO, expected to debut on Nasdaq as SPCX, likely on June 12 and seeking up to $80 billion in investment, while also pouring billions into xAI.
Despite strong revenue last year, SpaceX lost over $4.2 billion in the first three months of 2026 from heavy spending.
Meanwhile, rival AI company Anthropic is rumored to be next up for an IPO, making this a landmark moment as several tech giants compete for dominance, and some seriously huge valuations, in the AI space.