Elon Musk, Sam Altman prepare IPOs after jury clears OpenAI

SpaceX plans $1.75T Nasdaq IPO

SpaceX just announced plans for a $1.75 trillion IPO, expected to debut on Nasdaq as SPCX, likely on June 12 and seeking up to $80 billion in investment, while also pouring billions into xAI.

Despite strong revenue last year, SpaceX lost over $4.2 billion in the first three months of 2026 from heavy spending.

Meanwhile, rival AI company Anthropic is rumored to be next up for an IPO, making this a landmark moment as several tech giants compete for dominance, and some seriously huge valuations, in the AI space.